Neighbors in shock after domestic dispute turns deadly in Boiling Springs

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A domestic dispute turned violent in Boiling Springs when deputies said a man shot his wife, killed his daughter and was found dead.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, it all happened Sunday morning inside a home on Homestead Drive.

Neighbor Donna Bishop said their neighborhood is normally very quiet.

“You know, you hear about it on the news all the time, but you don’t expect it to be in your neighborhood. You know it was a loving family, my heart just goes out to them,” said Bishop.

The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 6:30 Sunday morning.

They said when they arrived, they found Laquanda Brannon, outside her home. She had been shot in her arm and torso, but was still alive.

Her 23-year-old daughter, MiAysha, was shot and killed inside the home. Investigators said the person responsible is husband and father Arthur Brannon III. Deputies believe he then turned the gun on himself.

Bishop said she heard the gunshots.

“Yeah, unfortunately, I’m an early riser, so I was up and on that side of the house closest to them. So, I heard it go off and there was no hiding it,” said Bishop.

She said she heard everything that morning.

“The commotion from beginning to end, pretty much, it was hard not to hear it, being so close,” she said.

Sunday morning was not the first time the Sheriff’s Office was called to the home.

A report showed MiAysha Brannon called the sheriff’s oOffice the night before the shooting.

The deputy who responded to that call said they determined a crime of domestic violence occurred, but they weren’t able to tell who the main aggressor was.

Officials said no one at the house provided a written statement for the incident. In the report, the deputy also noted an investigator should follow-up with the situation.

Bishop said the entire neighborhood is praying for the family.

“We’re supportive of the family and it’s kind of just quiet right now. Getting over the shock of knowing some people that something like this happened to,” said Bishop.

Bishop said her hat goes off to the sheriff’s office and how they handled the situation.

The sheriff’s office says Laquanda Brannon was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

