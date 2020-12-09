Nestlé Purina plans $550 million expansion of Hart Co. plant

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company will invest $550 million to expand its Hartwell, Georgia, pet food manufacturing facility, creating up to 130 jobs in Hart County. The expansion comes just one year after the factory’s grand opening in November 2019. (Handout from Nestlé Purina PetCare Company)

HART CO., GA (WSPA) – Nestlé Purina announced plans Tuesday to invest $550 million to expand its plant in Hart County.

The company said the expansion would create up to 130 additional jobs.

“It’s a pleasure to see a world-renowned company like Nestlé Purina expand their operations in the Peach State,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our highly skilled workforce of hardworking Georgians has been critical to attracting new jobs and investment to every corner of the state. I’m excited for what this will mean for Hart County and the surrounding region, and I’m grateful for Nestlé Purina’s continued investment in Georgia.”

The facility, which manufactures wet pet food, opened in November 2019.

Purina said they expect to employ up to 370 people at their Hartwell plant by the end of 2025 with a total investment of $870 million.

The new jobs include manufacturing and assembly positions.