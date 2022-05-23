GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- For people suffering from disorders like Alzheimer’s, epilepsy and strokes, having to go to multiple facilities in the area for checkups have made things complicated.

However, it’s about to get a lot easier for neurology patients.

With the opening of the Diane Collins Neuroscience Institute at Bon Secours, everything a neurology patient would need for therapy, checkups or emergency treatments are now all in the same place.

Horace O’Bryant was diagnosed with Parkinson’s several years ago.

“I had gone to a couple more neurologists and I wasn’t making no progress,” O’Bryant said.

O’Bryant said his disease wasn’t getting any better, that’s when he made his way to Bon Secours.

“Mr. O’Bryant came to me after he had deep brain stimulator surgery for Parkinson’s disease.”

Through focused treatment and therapy, his doctors started to see a positive difference.

“He went from having to have assistance with walking and very unbalanced and a real fall risk, to now he’s out dancing every weekend,” Director of Neurology Dr. Kathleen Woschkolup said.

Dr. Woschkolup said they built the center for neurology patients like O’Bryant.

“The idea behind it is that we have a comprehensive clinic, meaning we have everything neurological patients may require for their treatment,” Dr. Woschkolup.

Doctors said it’s a one-stop-shop for neurology patients.

Dr. Woschkolup said having one place for everything will make it easier for them and for patients.

“So for me to see this go from my notebooks back in fellowship to actually real is a dream come true,” Dr. Woschkolup said.

The center is treating patients now, but the grand opening will be the first weekend of June.