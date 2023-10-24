SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new affordable apartment development is coming to Spartanburg.

According to the City of Spartanburg Commissioner Santigo Mariani, over 50.61 areas will be transformed into 192 affordable private rental units on Hope Road near Fairforest Elementary School

The development will cost $27 million.

The Spartanburg City Council granted approval of bond insurance by the Spartanburg Housing Authority for the Hope Road Apartment Development on Monday.

Mariani said it would not have a financial impact on the city.