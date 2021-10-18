New affordable apartments open on Spartanburg’s northside

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Spartanburg is taking another big step Monday to make sure residents have a place to live.

500 Northside Station is one of Spartanburg’s newest affordable housing communities in the up-and-coming Northside district that is now open to the community.

“Our goal has always been about investing in people,” said Erica Brown, Spartanburg City Council Member, District 6.

The city is expanding to house more people in the Spartanburg area.

“This is a mixed income project which is the first we have ever done and we are excited about it because we are not just catering to one side of the population, we are pretty much catering to everybody,” said Robinson Villa, Development Director for NHE Inc.

500 Northside Station is the latest development to open in the city, offering living based on the county’s immediate income.

“We have different income levels here. We have 30%, 50%, 60% and 80% of area median income,” explained Villa. “A person who would quality to live here would have to make below those income requirements but also be able to make enough to live in the apartment.”

The five-year project is now focusing on its current and future residents, making sure they have a safe and comfortable place to live from the moment they walk through the door.

“Often times we talk about the bricks and sticks, but it’s really about the people. That is why we are here today,” said Shaunte Evans, CEO of Spartanburg Housing.

“Housing the most vulnerable of our population must be a priority and I am thrilled we have finally seen this project come to fruition,” said Brown.

The new affordable housing community is adding to the growth throughout the city.

“The northside is becoming a model for Spartanburg and I believe all of these efforts have begun to steer our city to a more affordable housing,” said Brown.

This is one of many projects taking place on the north side of Spartanburg working to house the city’s residents.