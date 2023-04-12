GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and United Housing Connections hosted a ribbon cutting for two new affordable housing units Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting was hosted at 245 Cowan Court at 10 a.m., which included keynote speakers Mayor Knox White, Councilman Ken Gibson, State Representative Chandra Dillard and UHC’s Lorain Crowl.

The City of Greenville’s Community Development Division Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) provided $235,000 to develop the units. United Bank provided the balance of the development funds at $127,000.

Additionally, the City donated the land at 245 Cowan Court, which was vital in reducing costs. The agreement requires the units to be limited to those at 60% Average Medium Income or below for the next twenty years.

“We are grateful to the City of Greenville and to United Bank for their contributions. It is partnerships like these that have helped UHC provide more than 140 units of affordable housing in our community over the last 20 years,” said CEO Lorain Crowl.

The City of Greenville has invested $10.5 million in Affordable housing in the past five years, with another $14+ million planned in the next five years. Additionally, the Greenville Housing Fund is leveraging city funds to accelerate investment in affordable housing by up to $33 million.