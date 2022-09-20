GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Housing Fund announced last Wednesday that the groundbreaking ceremony for a new multi-family apartment home community is will take place on Wednesday, September 21.

The Vining at Brushy Creek groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. at 3418 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC.

According to the Greenville Housing Fund, the $25 million, 120-unit development will add a new affordable, market-oriented apartment option in Greer, located close to employers, schools and parks, shopping, and services.

Construction at Vinings at Brushy Creek is scheduled to be completed during late 2023/early 2024, with leading being handled by Eastlan Management Group.