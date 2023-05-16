SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPSA) – A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday morning for a new apartment development in Downtown Spartanburg.

The new multifamily development is the first located along the extension of the Mary Black Rail Trial.

Officials for the City of Spartanburg said this showcases another way the trail development can bring economic development.

The complex is called The Fitzgerald and features 132 units, 13 of which are set aside for subsidized affordable housing.

The developer of the complex said they could not be more excited.

“This is probably one of our favorite developments that we’ve done. We worked super, super close with the city. We are really proud to be right next to the Mary Black Trail,” Creative Director with the Developer of Fitzgerald Kayla Dugger said.

Each unit in The Fitzgerald is named after significant local and national leaders, including Spartanburg City Manager Chris Story and Head of Economic Development Haterine O’Neill.