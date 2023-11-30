ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Thunderbird Motor Lodge, a historic motel, is in the process of being transformed into an apartment complex in the heart of downtown Anderson on Sharpe Street.

According to Mary Haley Thompson, City of Anderson’s Director of Strategic Projects, the motel has been a part of the city’s history since 1958. It has been vacant for many years. It also caught on fire back in 2022.

“For any property that is inactive for some time, there are risks such as public safety challenges or just properties losing value. We are so thankful and excited about the investment made by Enclave Holdings and their vision to revitalize the property,” said Thompson.

The 39-unit, retro style apartment complex will have studio, one and two bedroom apartments.

The project will support downtown’s high residential demand for those who want the ultimate urban living experience.

“We’ve been at an almost maxed out occupancy rate average since 2015, so there’s a lot of desire for people to live in part of the city’s urban core in the downtown, but the occupancy rates have been so high, it’s made it really competitive,” said Thompson.

The vision of the project started in 2019 with the city’s downtown master plan known as “Shock This Block”.

“This site was one of the seven major shot blocks slated for redevelopment. We had over 1,000 citizens participate in the public input process. They expressed a great interest and need for the revitalization of this site. This is a big community effort and Enclave Holdings has made that possible for this community vision to finally come true,” said Thompson.

Thompson said the apartment complex will be perfect for those who live alone or have a roommate. It will also be convenient for those who work downtown and want to live close to their job.

Kristi Pulliam has seen the growth in the area after working downtown for eight years.

“I’m excited. Everybody always goes into downtown Greenville which is absolutely a great place to visit but I think we’re getting there. You’ve got the mall, grocery stores, and hospitals up the road. This will be very convenient and a blessing within itself,” said Pulliam.

The city has around 10 projects in the works, some of those will be other residential units. Construction for the Thunderbird Apartments is set to finish by January 2024. A website will be created soon for future tenants to have a chance to look at floor plans.