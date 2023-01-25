GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -Greenwood School District 50 introduced its new app this week as a way to improve communication with families.

“We realized that a lot of our parents nowadays as well as students and staff use smartphones,” said Johnathan Graves, the district’s Director of Communications. “We want to make sure we get our information out.”

Families can log on to check grades and find other information. They can also submit a “quick tip.”

“If your child is being bullied, or if you need to give us some type of tip about something going on where you feel like safety is a concern, you can provide a tip on our Quick Tip,” explained Graves.

When a person goes to the “Quick Tip” page, they can report cases of bullying, cyberbullying, harassment, self-harm, or threats. They can also upload any photos related to that case. Tips can remain anonymous.

Those reports will be sent to a school administrator who, the district said, will address them immediately.

“We take all of those tips that we get very seriously, it will be right there within their palms,” said Graves.

If an emergency happens, the district said those who have the app will receive push notifications so they can be immediately alerted about any possible dangers.