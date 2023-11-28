SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSC) announced that Upstate is gaining a new area code.

The PSC approved the establishment of an area code overlay for the existing 864 area code that includes the larger cities of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson and other communities in the northern area of the state.

The new 821 area code will cover the same geographic area as the current 864 area code and will only affect the assignation of new phone numbers.

All existing customers will keep the 864 area code and will not need to change numbers as a result.

