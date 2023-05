SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new burger joint is coming to the west side of Spartanburg.

The Habit Burger Grill is located in the parking lot of Barnes and Noble.

It is also opening a location in Greer on West Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The opening dates of both locations have not been released.

Habit Burger Grill was organized on the west coast in Santa Barbara in 1969.