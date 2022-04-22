GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The pandemic left many storefronts in downtown Greenville empty, but now new life is coming to some of those spots.

New businesses will soon fill two key spaces in downtown Greenville.

“I think it’s going to be a really neat new addition to this area of town,” Jeff Brown with the Greenville Drive said.

The first new build is in the old Liberty Taproom space and is already seeing some progress. Brown says he’s excited about the new Urban Wren concept called The Bellwether.

“As long as it’s adding to the quality of life and of the community and adding value to this area that we’re all for it,” he said.

And it’s not the only spot that’s being filled.

“It seems like every time you turn your head there’s another something new,” Brown said.

Across town, BrickTop’s, an American cuisine restaurant with a footprint in Charlotte, hopes to fill the old Brooks Brothers space, submitting plans to the city this week.

“Our retail spaces are being filled with new restaurants office spaces. If you look at data and statistics around the nation we really are ahead of the curve,” City Councilman John DeWorken said.

He says the interest in downtown business makes the area better for everyone.

“Not only do people work here but they live here and not only do they live here but they also have things to do,” he said.

And nearby business owners agree.

“It’s always exciting for us when you places open up of course it’s much prefer to have a full downtown than to have empty spaces,” Olivia Esquivel, co-founder of Southern Pressed Juicery, said.

Saying they can’t wait to see what else comes to Main Street.

“The more Greenville has to attract in downtown the better will all be so we’re excited,” Esquivel said.