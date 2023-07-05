ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson Fire Department has purchased additional thermal imaging cameras to help its firefighters see through smoke and gases while battling fires.

“It really helps us search for fire in low visibility conditions,” Capt. Travis Poore of the Anderson Fire Department said. “It also helps us look for victims inside. If we ever become disorientated, it’ll actually help us look around and be able to get out.”

Anderson City Council allocated money to buy enough cameras for every firefighter and officer who is called to a fire.

When firefighters turn the camera on, they can scan a room to look for hazards and see where the fire is coming from.

“You’ll be able to scan down a hallway and see that the heat is coming from the hall,” Poore explained. “If you want to do a 360 [scan] around the building, you can scan the windows and walls and see where the fire is inside the house.”

The camera uses different colors to tell firefighters how hot an object is. They also show firefighters if if they are near a person who is trapped.

“Last Monday, we had a fire and had a crew go in to do a pretty aggressive fire attack,” Poore said. “We were able to go in, find the victim and pull him out. It worked out well.”

Firefighters can also use the cameras to get themselves to safety.

“A lot of times when a firefighter gets lost, they normally get separated from the crew,” Poore explained. “Having this will help them scan the room and see where the door is, where window is and where the hose line is to be able to get them out of the house.”

The fire department also bought new self-containing breathing apparatuses that will help firefighters breathe in smoky and hazardous conditions.