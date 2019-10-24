New charges for man accused in shooting, standoff at Asheville apts.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police say a man accused of shooting a woman in Asheville before a seven-hour standoff at an apartment building on October 12 has five new charges.

45-year-old Ashley Dean Herny was arrested after police say he shot a woman in the hand before barricading himself in an apartment at the Altamont Apartments in downtown Asheville.

Asheville Police initially charged Herny with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police said Wednesday that Herny had received five additional charges: attempted first degree murder, castration or other maiming without aforethought, firearm by a felon, and two counts of communicating threats.

Herny is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $625,000 bond.

