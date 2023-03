GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new coffee shop is coming to Greenville.

Motor Oil Coffee will open inside Westside Market at 3510 Augusta Road on Saturday.

This location will offer the entire line of Motor Oil Coffee blends in 1 lb. bags to go.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

This is the first Motor Oil Coffee location outside of New York.