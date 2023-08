TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A new coffee shop will open soon in Taylors.

Clutch Coffee Bar will be located at 3008 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors. The shop will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Coffee from Clutch Coffe Bar (Source: Clutch Coffee Bar)

On August 17 and August 18, Clutch Coffee Bar will have a soft opening from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The grand opening will be on August 19, where everyone will be treated to a free 16oz drink.

Clutch Coffee Bar also has locations in Rock Hill and Columbia.