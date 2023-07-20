SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With 110 acres, a lake, tennis courts and baseball fields, Duncan Park is an asset to Spartanburg. It’s located in the heart of the city, but without many visitors.

“Most of it is underutilized at this point, we have some trail counters out that measure trail use and they’re not seeing high numbers that we thought they should,” said Ned Barrett, trail development manager at PAL.

To try and bring life back to the park, Play, Advocate, Live Well, also known as PAL, has been working on a master plan. They just recently formed a new committee, made up of city leaders, community residents, and regular park goers.

“A new committee that met for the first time last month to try to establish their mission and really understand what their goals are,” said Barrett. “They’ll guide the implementation of that plan and help to develop some of the programming that will also increase use.”

The current master plan would bring several new entrances to the park and new recreation facilities. It would also bring a disability-friendly dock for the lake, and would renovate two of the youth baseball fields.

“To try and increase use of those ball fields, develop leagues that will use them and really try to take advantage of the baseball history that’s here too,” said Barrett.

The new committee is also looking to add trails that would tie in neighborhoods on both sides of the park to new and existing facilities. That new connector is a way PAL hopes will bring more of the community together.

“It’s a space that I think we can really all be proud of and it will be a destination for so many people, not just around the neighborhood, but all around the county,” said Barrett.

PAL said a timeline for this project will depend on funding moving forward. This new plan was developed with the public’s input on three different surveys that had over 750 responses, along with the help of the committee and open house meetings.