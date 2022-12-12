ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s out with the old and in with the new at the Anderson Police Department.

Their patrol cars are getting a major facelift with new dash camera technology.

Turning their dash cam on is a part of the routine for officers at the Anderson Police Department.

It’s a tool Police Chief Jim Stewart says is vital.

“Prosecution, frivolous complaints, it’s enhanced evidence for us to present in a courtroom,” Stewart said.

The use of dash cameras started in the mid-1990’s for the Anderson Police Department, when they installed VCR technology in patrol cars.

“So, if you turn on the lights, it automatically activates the camera system,” Lt. Cornelius Pickens said.

Since then, the police department hasn’t been able to update all of the cars with the newest equipment.

“We would have a lot of issues. High speed chases, jumping a curb, going over a railroad track, driving over it, it would damage the VCR,” Stewart said.

However now, they’re able to.

“The new cameras that we’re getting are in the cloud. So as soon as an officer stops the car, it’s recording. As soon as he turns the camera off to record it’s already uploaded,” Stewart said.

Lt. Pickens said this will be a game-changer for their officers.

“I can look at live view, as well as being a supervisor, I can view any other car that has this system in it, I can view their camera system live if I wanted or needed to for any reason,” Pickens said.

Chief Stewart said the funding for the dash cams came from a $300,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.