Law enforcement at scene of shooting on Ivy Woods Court in Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting three people, killing two, lived with the victims for a year before moving out weeks before the murders, according to investigators.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Patrick Aloyisius Piotte shot three people at a home on Ivy Woods Court Friday afternoon.

Two of the victims, 45-year-old Andrew Paul Smith and 72-year-old Richard Ernest Smith, died from their injuries at the scene. The two were father and son.

The third victim was hospitalized for her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating why Piotte moved out several weeks ago.

Investigators have also charged Piotte with burglary, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the case.

Piotte was arrested later Friday in the area of Reidville Road and Wilder Drive in Spartanburg County.

He is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.