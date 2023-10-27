GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – State investigators released new details Friday about a Sunday shootout involving a Gaffney police officer.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, officers were responding to a shots fired call at the Kongo Lounge on West Birnie Street early Sunday morning.

SLED said the responding officer encountered an armed man and that the two exchanged gunfire.

Investigators said the man was able to run away.

The man was later found at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

SLED was called to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

There’s no word yet on any charges in the case or the identity of the man.

According to SLED, this was the 32nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, equaling the total from all of last year.