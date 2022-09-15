GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.

The project is being co-developed by Pinnacle Partnership of Roebuck and Gateway Ventures of Atlanta.

Layout of planned development at 319 Rhett Street in downtown Greenville (From: Pinnacle Partnership)

The developers said the project includes 248 residential units, a 154-room Hilton-branded hotel, a 5,000 square foot restaurant, and a 525-space parking garage.

A rooftop bar is also included in the plans.

Plans are for the project to be built along Rhett Street between Wardlaw Street and Oneal Street. The portion of the development containing the restaurant is planned to face South Main Street.

“Our hope is to take this undeveloped and vacant site in the heart of the west end and develop it in a beautiful and thoughtful way,” said Pinnacle Partnership Vice President of Sales and Public Relations Crystal Pace.

A neighborhood meeting is planned by the developers for those in the area to get more information and share any concerns about the project.

That meeting is scheduled for September 21 at 6 p.m. at the Unity Park Community Center on Welborn Street.

Pinnacle Partnership said the 319 Rhett Street project is still early in the design process and that they are “focusing their energy on neighborhood meetings and design review for our multi-family component.”

The project is expected to go before the City of Greenville’s Design Review Board at a future meeting.