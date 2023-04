SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new donut shop is coming to town!

Shipley Do-Nuts will be located between Five Guys and Little Ceasars on John B. White Boulevard in Spartanburg.

This will be the second location in South Carolina. The first Shiply Do-Nuts opened in Greenwood.

The business originated in Texas in 1938 and a majority of its shops are across the southeast.

The owner said the donut shop is expected to open in mid-August.