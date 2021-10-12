New e-scooters available to ride on Wofford College’s campus

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Wofford College’s campus now has electric scooters available for trips across campus and trips to downtown Spartanburg.

In May, Spartanburg became the first city in South Carolina and the 11th location nationwide to receive a fleet of Blue Duck scooters.

Wofford College is the fifth college campus in the United States to have an agreement with the e-scooter company.

Blue Duck and Wofford hosted a launch party on Tuesday, which included free rides, giveaways, scooter demonstrations and a group rides. People in the campus community could get a $5 credit from Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

Scooters will be available for rent from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Here’s what you need to know before you ride: