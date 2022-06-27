ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- A new emergency alert system is now in place in Anderson County.

Anderson County Emergency Management said their number one goal is to keep the public safe.

To do that, they said people need to stay informed about what’s going on.

“It is very important for us to be able to notify the general public,” Anderson County Emergency Management Director Josh Hawkins said.

Anderson County is rolling out a new alert system called Everbridge.

“What this does is just give us the ability to talk to the general public. It allows us to send a mass message out,” Hawkins said.

If you have a smartphone, you can download the Everbirdge app, you can also sign up for alerts online.

“You can have up to 5 different locations assigned to it. So, if you want it to receive alerts for your house, your place of work, maybe a family member that you take care of. You can receive emergency alerts for those,” Hawkins said.

You’ll get a notification every time there’s a critical situation like flooding, a crime in your area or any instance in which you may need to take action.

“Just to receive those alerts to know what’s going on in your neighborhood. I know everybody jumps on social media and they look at it but this is going to give you real time, real information to let you know what’s going on in your area,” Hawkins said.

Just remember, when you receive an alert, first responders are already aware. There will be no need to call 911.