GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new entertainment center is coming to Greenville County.

Cingery Entertainment, a Texas based entertainment group, will be located at the BridgeWay Station in Mauldin.

Cingery will offer a immersive VR Universe, boutique bowling lanes, fully-themed escape rooms, luxury dine-in theaters, a chef-inspired menu and a sports-themed bar.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand into Greenville and be part of BridgeWay Station,” said Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing. “This is our second site in the Carolinas and we are excited to unveil our new prototype design synergizing all of the incredible experiences which catapulted us to the Top Family Entertainment Center in the World. Nothing else will compare to this newest version of Cinergy!

Cingery will also offer all the essentials needed to host corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings, both large and small.