New exhibition at Upcountry History Museum highlights War dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There is new exhibition at Upcountry History Museum that highlights dogs and their owner’s experiences at war.

The exhibition highlights the significant role military working dogs have played in the U.S. Armed Forces since the American Revolution.

Program and education Director Kristen Pace said it also shows the emotional dynamic of human and canine warriors in service – and sacrifice – of their country from World War II, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The exhibition is on display until Feb 27.

Veterans and service members receive free entry with thanks to Lockheed Martin.

To visit the museum website for more information, click here.

