GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — New fire stations will soon help more people in Greenwood County.

“This station was added as part of the fire service master plan, several years ago,” said Hodges-Cokesbury Fire Chief Jim Baber. “This is the fourth station of six.”

Station 41 in Hodges opens on Saturday, March 12 and county leaders said two more stations will open by the end of the year. All of stations are paid for by the county’s capital projects sales tax. Station 41 cost about $250,000 and leaders said the total cost for the six stations is just under $2 million.

“That penny tax that you pay that you probably never miss, helps to improve your quality of life here, it brings industry into the county, it brings more people into the county,” said Baber.

Baber said this station is making the community safer, in situations when every minute counts.

“We can cut response times down, probably up to 10 minutes,” said Baber.

Baber also said Station 41’s location also means more homes in the county are covered.

“It adds about 266 houses that will now have fire protection within five miles of a fire station, whereas before they did not,” said Baber.

He said it’s a big plus for some homeowners too.

“Depending on your insurance company, it can lower your rate that you pay,” said Baber.

Baber also said when the final two stations open later this year, about 99.6 percent of buildings in the county will have fire coverage within five miles.

“We cover all but a handful of properties in the entire county, and that is almost unheard of in any county,” said Baber.

There’s an open house for Station 41 on Saturday, March 12. People can stop by 225 Miller Road in Hodges from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.