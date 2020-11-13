New Fountain Inn facility promises to create 80 new jobs

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Governor’s Office announced plans Thursday for a paper stick company to open a new facility in Fountain Inn.

Setterstix — a manufacturer of components for cotton swabs, lollipop sticks, healthcare and novelty items — says that its new investment represents $11.7 million and will create 80 jobs.

According to the governor’s office, the facility is on track to be completed by Feb. 2021. The company wants to fill those 80 jobs. You can find an application here.

The new facility, located at 830 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn, will mark the company’s first expansion outside of New York in 82 years of business.

“There’s a lot of industrial things going on and manufacturing going on in and around our community,” Fountain Inn Mayor G.P. McLeer said. “This was just another one of those big wins for us, for Laurens County and the state.”

McLeer says the area continues to have success creating new corporate partnership in part due to good coordination at the local level.

“The Laurens County Development Corporation plays a big role in recruiting these industrial partners,” he said. “Laurens County and the County Council also help make a strong bedrock for these groups.”