New grading procedures announced for eLearning at Greenville Co. Schools

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced new grading procedures for students during eLearning due to the coronavirus.

According to the school district, grades will be based only on participation and engagement.

The district said the changes are being put in place to make the grading system fair due to the non-traditional learning environment. They say that many students struggle to learn without in-person access to a teacher and that students have varying access to adult help and resources.

For more information on the grading changes, click here.