GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s moving day for Greenville County as they transition into the new county administrative complex.

Greenville County leaders said the redevelopment of County Square is part of a nearly $1 billion, 40-acre investment.

On Monday, phase one of the county’s project will officially open to the public.

“We’ve been anticipating this day for a long time,” said Bob Mihalic, Greenville County Governmental Affairs Coordinator.

After years of planning and construction, Greenville County is moving into its new administrative building this week before its official opening Monday.

“If you have a reason to come to do government work with the county, you come to this building now,” said Mihalic.

Soon the former buildings in County Square will no longer be in use. Instead, all of the county services will be located right next door.

“The new building, we think, is very convenient. Everything is centrally located, unlike the previous, where it was sprawled out everywhere,” said Mihalic.

On Thursday, Mihalic gave 7NEWS an inside look at the new development. It’s one building that is split into two sections. The north side will house new, upgraded county council chambers, voter registration and election offices.

“It was designed to best serve the people. The mainly used departments are the ones that are the most accessible to the people,” said Mihalic. “The first level is where the most forward-facing stuff is where the public is going to interact with us the most.”

The south side is where you will take care of taxes and where the auditor’s office is located.

Magistrate and probate court rooms, and other government services are also housed in the new building.

“It’s beautiful. It’s open. It’s transparent. It’s one of a kind,” said Mihalic. “I don’t think there’s another government building like it, certainly in the Southeast, maybe in the country.”

Come Monday, county leaders said there will no longer be access to parking in the County Square parking lot. Instead there will be nearly 1,000 free parking spaces in a new parking garage. Electric charging stations are also available.

“Parking really is going to be what’s different,” said Mihalic. “Levels one through four are for those doing business with the county. You can access the parking garage off of Church Street coming from the south of Church Street, or the regular Greenville County entrance off of University Ridge.”

It’s the first phase of a multi-million dollar project, one that Mihalic said will help the county grow with the community.

“It is a massive project and this really is phase one. Several years ago, council unanimously voted for $120 million dollars to be bonded out for the entire project,” Mihalic explained. “That includes this building, that includes the parking garage and all of the infrastructure that is going to surround it. University Ridge is going to be re-routed. There’s a lot of sidewalk work. There’s a lot of landscaping. There’s the beautiful veterans memorial that’s out front in the green space. So it is a large project.”

The county said their hope is to blend into downtown Greenville and continue supporting the area’s expansion.

“The goal is just to have this new development seamlessly blend into downtown Greenville,” Mihalic said.

“It is important. We are one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and we need to keep pace and keep expanding.”

County leaders said the next phase of the project will be transitioning Greenville County EMS from County Square and into their new home at McCallister Square. They hope to do so in the next several months.

Once that is complete, developers will tear down the former County Square buildings and begin construction on planned developments.