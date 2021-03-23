New grocery store coming to Spartanburg’s Southside

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council working to bring a viable grocery store to the Southside community.

They are in talks with a company pushing to meet the need.

Neighborhoods in the Southside, without a grocery store, are considered a food desert. But council is working to bring a food oasis back to the neighborhood.

For Whilheminia Moore, getting to the grocery store for the basics isn’t convenient.

“Oh God, it depends on who you can get a ride with, cause me I don’t have a car. So I’m either depending on my granddaughter or either my baby daughter,” said Moore.

She’s not alone, it’s the same scenario for many on Spartanburg’s Southside after the Save-A-Lot grocery store closed its doors more than a year ago.

“The closest grocery store that we have is about 3 miles away, but there is no public transportation that goes that way,” said Spartanburg City Council member Ruth Littlejohn.

Now there’s a plan to bring a new store to replace it.

The new, unidentified store is set to go before city council for two meetings before final plans are made public.

Councilwoman Littlejohn knows the need is great and remains hopeful.

“I don’t think we’re going to have anybody objecting to a grocery store coming,” said Littlejohn. “We’ve been in a food desert now for 18 months and 26 days. I’m counting every day.”

While some convenience stores meet certain needs, in variety and price, they leave a lot to be desired.

“We would love to have a grocery store over here,” said Moore. “Anything besides have to go across town or something to do anything.”

The new store would not only make it convenient to go shopping, it would also bring jobs to the area.

Councilwoman Littlejohn is pushing to have the first reading on April 12th and the last reading before the end of the month.