SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A new grocery store will open this month on Spartanburg’s south side.

“It’s definitely well-needed in this area,” said Ryan Stroh, who works in the same shopping center as the new grocery store.

A Piggly Wiggly is opening soon, taking over the former Save-A-Lot storefront on South Church Street.

“It’s been such a long time since they’ve had anything, so there’s a lot of excitement, there’s kind of an eagerness as to when they’re opening up,” said Stroh.

The storefront has been empty for nearly three years after Save-A-Lot closed in August 2019. City leaders said it was the only grocery store on the southside.

“When you think about the west side of town, I think that they have like five grocery stores over there and then you look at the east side of town, there are about five grocery stores over there,” said district three councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn.

The closure created a food desert, leaving people in the area with limited to access to fresh food.

“They had to go all the way down, I mean, down to the other side of pretty much the town,” said Stroh.

Littlejohn said many people in her district are seniors and may not have a car. Now, they’ll be within walking distance to Piggly Wiggly.

“This is a godsend, it’s a godsend for all of us,” said Littlejohn.

Neighbors said the store will make a big difference, cutting down on travel and creating a more convenient shopping experience.

“This is huge for the Spartanburg community and the South Church area,” said Stroh.

Littlejohn said after several delays, opening day is just weeks away. She hopes this store is successful and long-lasting.

“I am grateful, and I want everyone to come out and support this store. I don’t want to see another closing of a grocery store on the southside of town,” said Littlejohn.

A company spokesperson said Piggly Wiggly will open Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Store leaders are currently hiring for all positions, with wages ranging from $10 to $20 an hour.

There’s a job fair on Thursday, August 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Dr. TK Gregg Community Center in Spartanburg.