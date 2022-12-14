SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol partnered with Spartanburg Community College Giles Campus to be the new headquarters for Troop 3.

“We are honored to enter into this partnership with Spartanburg Community College,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV.

The mutual agreement was a solution offered by SCC’s Chief of Campus Police, Richard Powers, Ph.D., to address issues of space for the troop’s post at its previous location.

This collaborative partnership optimizes state resources in an innovative way to benefit student, faculty, staff, and taxpayers.

“We must have safe and secure communities in order to learn, grow, and prosper,” said Dr. Michael Mikota, President of SCC.

The new headquarters on the SCC campus will include more office space, a conference room, a break room, and space for members of the general public to speak with a trooper in private.