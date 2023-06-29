SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Habitat for Humanity along with Mount Valley Foundation Services is preparing a home for a family in need.

They are two months into the three month build on Fulton Avenue in Spartanburg, averaging building about five homes a year.

Their mission is to provide affordable housing for families around the area.

Thomas MacIntosh, general manager at Mount Valley Foundation Services and project volunteer, said embracing a “servant’s mindset” is their core belief to best serve their customers and community.

“The impact that it has on one family spreads across the community is tremendous,” said MacIntosh.

Habitat for Humanity said volunteers learn a lot from the experience of building a house and gain a sense of confidence.

“You don’t have to have experience in building,” said Habitat for Humanity Construction Supervisor Steven Hoffman. “We have all the tools and will show you what needs to be done.”

Habitat is accepting volunteers.

Click here to find out which service best suits your interest.