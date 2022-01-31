New hospitality relief funds program kicks off in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A new program called Hubitality had its official community launch Monday evening.

Crystal Pace, with the program, said it gives emergency relief funds to hospitality workers in Spartanburg County. She said it’s for when employees have a disaster, illness or death in the family.

Hubitality started accepting applications on February 1.

Pace said the non-profit is funded by sponsorships and donations. During the kickoff, they hit their goal of $75,000. She said they have now raised their goal to $100,000.

“It’s like a big hug from Spartanburg, like hey we acknowledge there’s 10,000 of you in our county and we care about you,” said Pace.

To be eligible, Pace said employees have to prove they worked in the hospitality industry, in the county, during the time of the incident. To apply, click here.