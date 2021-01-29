New hotel proposed for downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A new downtown hotel has been proposed for the space next to the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg.

The five-story hotel – Fairfield Inn & Suites – will go before the Design Review Board on February 2 for preliminary review and approval.

The proposal comes from Iowa-based hospitality firm Hawkeye Hotels.

According to their website, Hawkeye Hotels owns dozens of hotels across the United States and is currently developing two hotels in the Charleston area.

The building would be located on a 0.822-acre site between the Montgomery Building and USC Upstate’s George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business & Economics.

The plans show the 136-room hotel would also include direct access to the St. John Street Parking Garage.

The project is located across the street from the site where a Cambria Hotel was announced in 2018.

However, the city of Spartanburg said that hotel project “is no longer moving forward.”

The Design Review Board is also set for a preliminary review of plans for the new Spartanburg County Courthouse along Magnolia Street during Tuesday’s meeting.

Construction of a parking garage along Library Street is ongoing as part of the courthouse replacement project.