New housing projects expected to meet long awaited needs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The growing need for affordable housing in Greenville has been a conversation for a long time, and now the need is being met.

However, what does this affordable housing look like?

We took a deeper look.

Melondy Muson works in downtown Greenville.

She commutes 25 minutes every single day.

The reason is after apartment shopping near her workplace, she found she couldn’t afford it.

“I kind of had a budget in mind but absolutely nowhere had that price,” Munson said. “It’s just absolutely not affordable. So yeah I was just like absolutely not. My salary isn’t commensurate with the prices.”

Munson isn’t alone.

Most apartments downtown Greenville, rents range from $1,000 to $2,000 a month.

However, soon, that may change.

That’s where Dorothy Dowe comes in.

“If we are an inclusive city and I believe we are striving to be and if we value diversity like I believe we should, then we have to provide a place where everyone can afford to live here,” Dowe said.

As a City Councilwoman in Greenville, she says to finally see affordable housing like the McClaren apartments come to life is surreal, an effort that’s been a long process.

However, to the next phase of growth, means knowing what price is affordable.

“To be living within your means, in other words to be living affordably, means that you are dedicating no more than 30% of your gross income towards your housing and your utilities,” Dowe explained.

That means the cost of the new housing will be priced based off of the Greenville’s Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) median income.

Dowe said, “A single family residence, a single family entity, that’s about $52,000 and for a family of four that’s about $75,000.”

The new affordable housing efforts doesn’t stop at the McClaren apartments.

The city gave the Greenville Housing Fund $2,000,000 to expand their efforts in other places throughout the area, like Unity Park in the West End.