GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The new I-85 bridge over Rocky Creek will be in effect this Friday with lane closures to come as a result, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

According to the SCDOT, a new traffic pattern on I-85 Southbound near Pelham Road will begin this Friday, October 7.

The initial phase of the new I-85 bridge over Rocky Creek will be open to travelers, while current lanes on I-85 Southbound just south of the Pelham Road (Exit 54) overpass bridge extending to just before I-85 over Muddy Ford Road will be closed.

The SCDOT is asking drivers to be mindful of their speed and to be on the lookout for signs and various pavement striping through this new corridor.