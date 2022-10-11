GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday, attorneys representing three individuals filed additional lawsuits alleging abuse by coaches during their time cheerleading for Varsity Spirit and Rockstar Cheer, among others.

The three new alleged victims, one male and two female, allege sexual abuse as well as exposure to drugs and alcohol during their time participating in competitive cheerleading.

The plaintiffs are being represented in three separate lawsuits that were filed in Greenville on Tuesday.

Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital, the U.S. All Star Federation and Rockstar Cheer are named in the lawsuits.

“With every new victim, it becomes clearer that Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the USASF had to know what was happening at these gyms and competitions across the country,” said Strom Law Firm Attorney Bacari Sellers. “They knew, and yet, as long as the checks kept coming in, they didn’t care.”