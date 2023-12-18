ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson County Main Library has a new program that gives children and teenagers the chance to learn right at their fingertips.

According to the Anderson County Library Director Annie Sutton, these new LEAP stations are essential for growing the mind as LEAP stands for learn, experience, adventure and play.

“It’s important to show the community that we have other things besides books which are important and we’re glad to have those but this will give them another way to learn and grow and think about those hands-on activities,” said Sutton.

The library decided to expand their selection of non-traditional items such as magnetic tile sets, pickleball equipment, and musical instruments to bring hands-on learning to the next level.

LEAP stations help patrons find their educational interest without the commitment.

“It’s a great way to borrow something that you might want to buy, but you want to try out first. Let’s say your child wants to take ukulele lessons. You can just check one out for a week and see how it goes,” said Sutton.

Visitors to the library said they couldn’t agree more with how convenient the LEAP station is.

“We just spoke with somebody that said that if you lose a piece it’s not the end of the world so that’s always a good thing when you have little kids. I think it helps bring things out so that kids can actually have hands-on items and see things they might not get to see at home,” said L’angel Seabrook-Friel.

Other visitors said they enjoy the hands-on approach.

“My daughter is three so at this age it’s really great that she has a lot of textile things because one of the methods that she learns at this age is touch first, apologize later. It’s really nice that the library allows that without restricting her to “don’t touch this, don’t touch that”, said Mindy Tran.

According to the library, patrons can check out items from the LEAP station for a week at a time.

The Pendleton library also has a LEAP station.