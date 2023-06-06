GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A brand-new entertainment venue is opening in Greenville this summer.

Main Event will offer bowling, laser tag, minigolf, food & bar, virtual reality games, and more. The venue will also offer private rooms for family gatherings or birthday parties, with up-to-date technology.

The entertainment venue also offers a program called Play Academy, an accredited STEAM curriculum that combines real lessons with the games kids can play.

The new venue is set to be located at 255 Entertainment Boulevard and is set to open on July 12, 2023.