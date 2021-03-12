New mascot in Greenwood aiming to strengthen police relations

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenwood Police Department is introducing their new mascot to the community, K-9 Justice, a fury friend meant to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“We wanted a look that was friendly, that would appeal to kids,” one officer from the department said.

K-9 Justice is shaggy from head to toe. His big eyes and nose are inviting, which Public Relations for the Greenwood Police Department, Jonathan Link, says is the goal.

“Unfortunately, a lot of kids that we end of dealing with watch us arresting people in their neighborhoods for things and what not,” Link said.

The Greenwood Police Department saying they want to start off on the right foot with children’s view of law enforcement.

“We want to them to grow up with positive ideas,” Link said. “We want them to understand we’re approachable, that we are the people that are going to keep them safe and we’re the people they can come to when they need help.”

K-9 Justice will go to all types of gatherings like school assemblies and community outreach events.

Link said, “They see the dog, standing next to the police officer. Ok well the police officer is obviously not that bad there’s a dog. You know I can talk to the dog I can talk to the officer. everything is ok.”

7 News asked the department which officer is going to be playing K-9 justice. They said, “That is a closely guarded secret to who is going to be in the suit. Justice is his own, he’s an officer and he’s going to work with the chief as a part of our team to try and better our relationship with our neighborhood.”

The police department is presenting the mascot to City Council on Monday.

They say they’re excited about the reaction they’ll have when they see Greenwood’s new friend.