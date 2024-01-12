FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fountain Inn residents will soon have more options when it comes to accessing healthcare services and providers.

A new 10,071 square-foot medical office building was unveiled on Friday with a blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System.

The Fountain Inn Medical Center will bring in four Bon Secours-associated medical providers specializing in ENT services, primary care, general surgery, and pulmonary and critical care.

Fairview Family Practice

Carolina ENT-Simpsonville

Palmetto Pulmonary and Critical Care

Carolina Surgical Associates

The $5.5 million facility will also provide labwork services and x-rays to patients. It’s Bon Secours’ third medical office building in the Upstate.

“The goal is to continue the Bon Secours legacy of providing quality and compassionate care, while also expanding access by providing a closer-to-home team of knowledgeable and compassionate providers who can care for all their health care needs,” said Wayne Fraleigh, chief operating officer for the Bon Secours Medical Group.

The medical center will open for business on Jan. 22.