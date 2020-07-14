New mixed-use development planned for downtown Greer including 226 apartments

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A new $32 million mixed-use development, including 226 apartments, is planned for downtown Greer.

ParkView Greer project rendering (Provided by Greer Development Corporation)

The development, called ParkView Greer, is a four-story upscale apartment complex with 226 units along with a standalone brewery and restaurant.

ParkView Greer will be built on 5.29 acres between Main Street, Jason Street, and Cannon Street.

The complex includes two L-shaped buildings surrounding a central parking lot.

Idea River Development, the project’s developer, announced that construction on the complex will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The city of Greer is also celebrating the completion of phase 1 of the CenterG streetscape project.

Greer officials also announced an additional $4.6 million investment for phase two of the CenterG project, extending the streetscape work north from Poinsett Street and North Main Street to Arlington Avenue.

“This project was designed to transform our central business district for the next century,” said Greer City Administrator Ed Driggers. “We knew from our previous downtown projects that public and private investments would follow the vision of the CenterG project.”

City officials said the streetscape project was also a factor in drawing a developer to build a 108-room Hampton Inn hotel in downtown.

That hotel, built along with an adjacent public parking deck , is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.