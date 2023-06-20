ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — AnMed partnered with the Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative (AAR&RI) to unveil a sculpture designed to honor the stories of Anderson County’s five known victims of racial terror lynching.

The movable sculpture was designed by a local artist, Herman Keith Jr. and will be traveling around Anderson for the community to view.

According to Keith Jr., each element of the sculpture represents how the victims suffered. The five jars are filled with dirt to represent soil from where the men were lynched. Burning wood, kerosene cans and bottles of alcohol are placed at the base of the sculpture.

Juana Slade, Chief Diversity Officer of AnMed, reflected on the history and legacy of racial and economic injustice.

“We need to have opportunities for healing and wholeness and the way we do that is by first being in relationship and having conversations with people,” said Slade.

The sculpture will be onsite at AnMed from now until September. Information about where the sculpture will be afterwards has not yet been disclosed. To stay up to date on the location and more information about the sculpture, click here.

According to AAR&RI, its goal is to raise awareness and inspire action through dialogue. Public memorials serve as a way to educate the community. The organization wants to eliminate health and social disparities to move toward a more loving community.