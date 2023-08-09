Renderings of the Trueline Greenville venue planned to open in late 2024. (Source: Trueline Brands)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new music venue is set to come to Greenville in late 2024.

Trueline Greenville will be located at 401 Rhett Street in the West End of downtown Greenville.

Trueline Greenville will be the flagship venue for the Trueline Brands company, which has collaborated with Greenville’s Vicinity Capital to create a crowdfunding campaign.

Renderings of the Trueline Greenville venue planned to open in late 2024. (Source: Trueline Brands)

According to Trueline Brands, the venue will host concerts across several stages, which include the Main Hall, the Small Room, the VIP Club, and the outdoor patio. Concerts will take place most days of the week.

The company said it chose Greenville for its venue because it is “growing at a rapid place” and has a “vibrant community.”

Greenville’s location between Atlanta and Charlotte also makes it a “logical stop for routing tour and attracting fans,” according to the company.

The company said an “intentionally designed live music venue” like Trueline will make Greenville a “must-play city.”