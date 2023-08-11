GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several new developments are planned for downtown Greenville in the coming years.

It’s a city buzzing with excitement that’s continuing to grow.

“I moved here about a year ago, last October,” said Emory Eastin.

When asked what he thought of the area, a smile stretched across his face.

“I love it so far,” Eastin said.

Downtown Greenville, as we know it, is changing.

“It’s up and running. There’s always, like you said, new developments,” said Genobia Pauling, who was visiting downtown with her daughter.

Greenville’s Design Review Board recently gave the final stamp of approval for two new downtown developments.

Spinx Downtown Market and Eatery will be constructed in place of the former Cook’s Station. Developers said it will offer quick service food and outdoor seating along Main Street.

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

Also coming to downtown, is a 19-story mixed-use tower that will feature over 260 residential units, a garage with more than 400 parking spaces, and space for retail.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” said Eastin.

That direction is up! The soon-to-be 19-story building is now a fenced-in site on North Academy Street between Buncombe and College Street.

When complete, it will stand 225-feet and be among the tallest buildings in Greenville.

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

(From: City of Greenville Design Review Board)

“I love it. I mean, I’ve heard the last ten years has really boomed around this area so more power and it will be great to stay around,” said Greenville resident Craig Gustafson.

A new music venue is also coming to downtown Greenville’s West End.

Renderings of the Trueline Greenville venue planned to open in late 2024. (Source: Trueline Brands)

Renderings of the Trueline Greenville venue planned to open in late 2024. (Source: Trueline Brands)

Renderings of the Trueline Greenville venue planned to open in late 2024. (Source: Trueline Brands)

Renderings of the Trueline Greenville venue planned to open in late 2024. (Source: Trueline Brands)

“That’s really exciting. I know we like to go see any type of new music,” said Eastin.

According to Trueline Brands, the venue that will be constructed on Rhett Street will host concerts across several stages. It will include a 1,700-capacity main hall, 400-capacity small room, VIP club, and an outdoor patio. Concerts will take place most days of the week.

The company said it chose Greenville for its venue because it is “growing at a rapid pace” and has a “vibrant community.”

Across town, three new entertainment venues and restaurants were announced as a part of the billion dollar redevelopment project at County Square.

RocaPoint Partners announced this week that Pins Mechanical, Fairway Social, and Agave Bandido will join Whole Foods Market and The Perch Kitchen and Tap at the mixed-use development.

Whole Foods Market is expected to open in Greenville County Square redevelopment. (From: RocaPoint Partners)

Courtesy of Greenville County

Pins Mechanical will be a 24,366-square foot venue with duckpin bowling, more than 40 pinball machines, yard games, beer, and cocktails.

Rendering of Pins Mechanical (From: RocaPoint Partners)

“I gravitate to the child so I try to do kid friendly things when I come,” said Pauling. “She’s always with me so I try to do kid-friendly things.”

Fairway Social will include a restaurant and bar along with golf simulators, a putting course, and arcade games in a 9,100-square foot facility.

View of a typical golf simulator at Fairway Social (From: RocaPoint Partners)

Agave Bandido will host guests at its Mexican-style restaurant. It’s one that will join the new 250,000 square foot county administrative building that opened in July.

Rendering of Agave Bandido (From: RocaPoint Partners)

Residents said they’re excited for the new developments in the years ahead.

When asked if he plans to stay a while, Craig Gustafson told 7NEWS, “I think so. I think we’ll retire here.”

Construction is scheduled to begin on all of the projects over the next several years.

Developers with the County Square project said when that’s all complete, it will include 3.5-million square feed of mixed-use space for downtown Greenville.