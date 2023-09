HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – New pickleball courts and a new basketball court are expected to open Tuesday in Henderson County.

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. for three pickleball courts and a basketball court at the Edenyville Community Center located on Ida Rogers Road.

The new facilities were paid for with a $70,000 donation from the Friends of the Edenyville Community Center Park.