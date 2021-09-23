New plans are in the works for historical Pelzer Mill Site in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Redevelopment plans are in the works for the historical Pelzer Mill site in Anderson County.

Project leaders say this new project will allow for the town to honor the site— while continuing to transform it to keep up with future growth.



Construction on the Pelzer Mill site will include nine single-family cottages on the banks of the Saluda River, loft-style apartments with about 95 units, a new restaurant concept known as Daleview Biscuits and Beer, and a senior housing complex with amenities.

“It’s going to have a 3,500 square foot senior activity center in it and it’s going to have amenities around for the seniors to enjoy,” said Vice President for the Pelzer Heritage Committee, Larry Coker.

He said this redevelopment is going to change Pelzer forever.

Pelzer Mill Plan

“We’re in a perfect place here with traffic, demographics, the Greenville to Anderson school systems,” Coker said. “We’re located on Highway 8 right here which is heavily trafficked, we’re right at the river.”

Dianne Lollis, President of the Pelzer Heritage Commission was born in Pelzer.

She said it was a struggle to get this redevelopment in the works, but is happy to see the project finally coming along.

“When the mills died, when they shut down, it’s like the town sort of died out with it,” Lollis said. “And now it’s come back alive. And there’s going to be a lot of exciting things happening here.”

Co-Owner for Daleview Biscuits and Beer, Kisha Edwards-Gandsy said being able to open the restaurant in the old mill site is a full-circle moment for her. Pretty soon she will work out of the same location her mom used to pick up her paychecks in when she worked at the mill until she retired.

“And that means the world to me,” Gandsy said. “I know that her hands are in this and I know that as we continue to do this work there will be so much love involved in every step of the way.”

Gandsy and her husband Chris are looking forward to bringing new eats, jobs, and fun to the area.

“Right now in New York, we run on a two-barrel system,” said Chris Gandsy. “Here we’re going to be at least a seven or ten barrel. That means we can produce more beer. Produce many different styles of beer without limitations and just being able to serve the community with that.”

The two said it’s an exciting new opportunity.

One many are looking forward to.

“This is going to change Pelzer forever and it’s going to take off,” said Coker.

Construction on the Pelzer Mill site is expected to start in the Spring of 2022, with completion sometime in 2023.